Which day is today? It is June 6, 2021. And there are a number of festivals and holidays that fall on the day. Shivrajyabhishek Din, Apara Ekadashi, National Cancer Survivors Day are some of the biggest days that will be observed on Sunday. Let’s check out the full list here.

1. Shivrajyabhishek Din

2. Apara Ekadashi Vrat

3. National Cancer Survivors Day

4. National Applesauce Cake Day 2021 in United States

5. Normandy landings / D-Day

6. UN Russian Language Day

7. Queensland Day

8. National Yo-Yo Day

9. National Gardening Exercise Day

10. National Eyewear Day

11. World Pest Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)