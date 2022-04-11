Born on April 11, 1827 in Pune, Maharashtra in a family of florists during the reign of Peshwa Baji Rao II, Jyotiba Phule made historic changes in the Indian society. The exceptional social reformer opened the first school for girls from the lower segment of the society and strongly endorsed the anti-caste movement. He also took a range of initiatives to promote education for women. Another propagator of Dalit emancipation movement, BR Ambedkar considered Phule to be his guru.

Jyotiba Phule Birth Anniversary Messages:

Salute and tributes to the great visionary, social reformer and change maker, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/Lyjrh9OQrq — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 11, 2022

Let humanity become our primary identity as God himself never divided us into religions. Tributes to Jyotiba Phule on his Birth anniversary. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) April 11, 2022

ಸಮಾಜ ಸುಧಾರಕ, ಸಮಾನತೆಯ ಹರಿಕಾರ ಮಹಾತ್ಮ ಜ್ಯೋತಿಬಾ ಫುಲೆ ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದಂದು ಅನಂತಾನಂತ ನಮನಗಳು. Remembering one of India's greatest social reformer Jyotiba Phule on his Birth Anniversary.#JyotiraoPhule pic.twitter.com/IjcA5jv2g3 — A Narayanaswamy (@ANarayana_swamy) April 11, 2022

