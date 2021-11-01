The first day of November is an important day in the history of Indian states. Several states observe their foundation day, and one such state is Kerala. Kerala celebrates Kerala Day or Kerala Piravi, commemorating the date of birth of the south Indian state on November 1, 1956. Let us celebrate Kerala Piravi 2021 or the 65th anniversary of state formation with the loveliest wishes, messages, greetings, quotes and WhatsApp status. We bring you a collection of Kerala Piravi Ashamsakal 2021 images, Kerala Day poems, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, SMS and HD wallpapers to send to family and friends.

Happy Kerala Piravi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Every Resident of the Gods Own Country a Very Happy Kerala Piravi.

Happy Kerala Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To Remind the Beautiful Memories and Colourful Dreams of the Past, Here Comes Another Year of Kerala Piravi.

Happy Kerala Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Life Is Full of Colors, I Hope This Nov 1st Will Add More Colors to Your Life. Happy Kerala Formation Day!

Happy Kerala Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ente Keralam… Ethra Sundaram. Wishing You the Greetings of Kerala Piravi Day.

Speech on Kerala Day Formation:

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Place That Is Known for Flawless and Dazzling Shorelines. A Land With the Appeal of Captivating Works of Art. A Land Favoured With the Unstoppable Force of Life. A Land Called God’s Very Own Nation Kerala. Cheerful Kerala Piravi

Kerala Piravi Poem Written by Gopalakrishnan Kolazhy:

