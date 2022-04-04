Shri Lakshmi Panchami is marked on the Panchami tithi during Chaitra Shukla Paksha. The day is also known as Kalpadi Tithi, and it marks the beginning of one Kalpa. This year, Lakshmi Panchami or Shri Panchami will be celebrated on the first week of the Hindu New Year, i.e., April 5. Worshipping Devi Lakshmi, known as the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, is considered very auspicious at the beginning of the year. We have compiled HD images, greetings, WhatsApp status, Facebook posts, messages, SMS, and quotes for your social media accounts to observe the festival. Sri Lakshmi Panchami 2022 in India: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals, Panchami Tithi and Significance of Observing the Festival in the First Week of Hindu New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami, May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness, Prosperity and Success.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Day of Sri Lakshmi Panchami Bring to You Good Benefits & Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Sri Lakshmi Panchami Brings Lots of Happiness in Life and Fulfil All Your Dreams.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Day Take Your Business and Life to New Heights. Wishing You All Shubh Sri Lakshmi Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, We Wish You Success in Every Walk of Life. Wishing You a Happy Sri Lakshmi Panchami!

