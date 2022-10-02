Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 to honour the second Prime Minister of India, who served from 1964 to 1966, on the day of his birth anniversary. Also known as Shastriji, he was one of the leaders of India’s freedom struggle and he fought mainly for the poor section of the society. He was very inspired by Gandhiji, whose birth anniversary falls on the same day. He is known for promoting the White and Green Revolution in India. The White Revolution supported the production and supply of milk while the Green Revolution focused on farmers’ prosperity with the aim of making India self-reliant in the production of food grains. He passed away on January 11, 1966, from a cardiac arrest in Tashkent. To remember him on his birth anniversary, here are Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022 quotes, images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and messages with your friends and family. Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: Know Birth Anniversary Date, History, Political Career and Significance of the Day That Pays Tribute to 2nd Prime Minister of India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes

Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri for Celebrating His Birth Anniversary 2022 (File Image)

Quote Reads: Discipline and United Action Are the Real Source of Strength for the Nation.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Inspirational Quotes

Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Preservation of Freedom, Is Not the Task of Soldiers Alone. The Whole Nation Has to Be Strong.

Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Rule of Law Should Be Respected So That the Basic Structure of Our Democracy Is Maintained and Further Strengthened.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes and Sayings

Lal Bahadur Shastri Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: Those Who Govern Must See How the People React to Administration. Ultimately, the People Are the Final Arbiters.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary 2022 Sayings

Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Economic Issues Are Most Vital for Us and It Is of the Highest Importance That We Should Fight Our Biggest Enemies - Poverty, Unemployment.

