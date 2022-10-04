Watching Ramlila is a very significant tradition during Sharad Navratri 2022, which will end on October 5 with Dussehra celebrations. All nine days of Navratri are considered very auspicious and devotees wait for this time to watch the re-enactment of Lord Rama’s life by several artists. Lav Kush Ramlila Committee performs the Ramlila as depicted in the Ramayana on the lawns of Delhi’s Red Fort every year. You can get the Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 9 live streaming online link here. The live telecast performance on the ninth day will begin at 5 pm on October 4, Tuesday. Ayudha Puja 2022 Images and Maha Navami HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Astra Puja Messages, Wishes and SMS To Express Gratitude For All Instruments and Machines.

Watch Glimpses of Lav Kush Ramlila 2022 Day 7 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)