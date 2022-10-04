Ayudha Puja is celebrated annually to honour and express respect and gratitude to all the equipment and machines that are an integral part of our lives. Right from small things like knives and spanners to big electrical appliances like computers and automobiles; people worship all the instruments on the day of Ayudha Puja. The observance is also a part of Dussehra. Ayudha Puja 2022 falls on Tuesday, 4 October. To celebrate the occasion, we have curated Ayudha Puja 2022 messages, HD images, Astra Puja 2022 wishes, quotes and HD wallpapers. Ayudha Puja 2022 Date: When Is Maha Navami & Dussehra? Know Shastra Puja Traditions and Significance of the Festival Widely Celebrated in India.

Ayudha Puja 2022 Messages

Happy Ayudha Puja 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Astra Puja 2022 Wishes

Happy Ayudha Puja 2022 (File Image)

Happy Astra Puja 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Ayudha Puja 2022 (File Image)

Ayudha Puja 2022 WhatsApp Greetings

Happy Ayudha Puja 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)