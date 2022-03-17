Maha Lakshmi Jayanti will be commemorated on Friday, 18 March to mark the birth anniversary of the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Maa Lakshmi. It is believed that Devi Lakshmi appeared during the churning of the milky ocean which is popularly known as Samudra Manthan on Phalguna Purnima. To celebrate the precious day, devotees perform Puja along with various rituals and traditions to worship Maa Lakshmi. Moreover, people also observe the festival on social media by exchanging good wishes, quotes, messages, and HD wallpapers. Have a look at our compilation of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 greetings and texts. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Date in India: Know Purnima Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi.

