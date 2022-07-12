Malala Yousufzai was the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize since its existence in 1901. The young activate received the award at 17 and became a national figure in her country, appearing on television advocating for girls' education. Since July 12 was her birthday, the UN promptly declared the date 'Malala Day' to honour the woman advocating for female education. Malala Day is used as a prospect to appeal to world leaders to ensure mandatory and unrestricted education for every girl child across the globe. To celebrate the occasion, read some of the thought-provoking quotes and sayings by Yousafzai, which made her a global icon. Malala Yousafzai’s Best Speeches on Education and Empowerment That Will Inspire You.

Malala Day 2022 HD Images

Malala Day 2022 (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Education Is Neither Eastern nor Western. Education is Education and it's the right of every human being.

Happy Malala Day!

Malala Birthday (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: With guns you can kill terrorists, With education you can kill terrorism

Happy Birthday Malala Yousafzai

Malala Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Kindness can only be repaid with kindness. It can't be repaid with expressions like 'thank you' and then forgotten.

Thoughts By Malala Yousafzai

Quotes by Malala Yousafzai (Photo Credits: File Image)

Photo Reads: “I tell my story, not because it is unique, but because it is not. It is the story of many girls.”

Malala Yousafzai Birthday Messages

Malala Day 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: "I raise up my voice - not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot succeed when half of us are held back."

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)