Balshastri Jambhekar’s birth anniversary is celebrated in India, especially in Maharashtra, every year on January 6. The day is also celebrated as Marathi Patrakar Din in honour of Balshastri Jambhekar, who is known as the father of Marathi Journalism. Balshastri Jambhekar’s Birth Anniversary 2025, or Marathi Patrakar Din 2025, falls on Monday, January 6. Balshastri Jambhekar is credited with starting the first Anglo-Marathi newspaper called Darpan on January 6, 1832. He started the newspaper during the early days of British rule in India, and he made several important contributions through his works, inspiring and informing the masses. On his birth anniversary, the nation honours his legacy and works. To celebrate the day, netizens and political figures took to social media to share Balshastri Jambhekar Birth Anniversary 2025 wishes, greetings, and messages and Marathi Patrakar Din 2025 quotes, images, and wallpapers. Marathi Patrakar Din Wishes: Political Figures Extend Journalist Day Greetings and Powerful Messages to Mark the Birth Anniversary Balshastri Jambhekar, Father of Marathi Journalism.

आद्य पत्रकार, दर्पणकार,आचार्य बाळशास्त्री जांभेकर यांना जयंतीदिनी विनम्र अभिवादन! सर्व पत्रकार बंधू-भगिनींना पत्रकार दिनाच्या मन:पूर्वक शुभेच्छा! Humble tributes to Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism and the founder of the first Marathi newspaper… pic.twitter.com/fvWvag2sdv — MLA Kalidas Kolambkar (@KalidasKolambkr) January 6, 2025

6th Jan #TheDayInHistory दर्पण (The Bombay Durpun), the first Marathi fortnightly newspaper was started by #BalshastriJambhekar - on this day, in 1832. The newspaper was bilingual ( Marathi & English). This day is celebrated as #MarathiPatrkarDin in Maharashtra.… pic.twitter.com/Z3KNNtAdJ3 — Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) January 6, 2025

Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism, used Darpan to awaken society with truth and modern thought. On his birth anniversary, let’s honor his legacy and the responsibility of the press to inspire, inform, and uphold integrity. #BalshastriJambhekar #PatrakarDin pic.twitter.com/h7nZvMuhnA — Renu Hansraj (@renu_hansraj) January 6, 2025

