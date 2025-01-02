A study conducted by the University of Michigan has revealed stunning facts about life expectancy in relation to the foods people choose. According to the University of Michigan study, every can of Coca-Cola that one drinks could take away 12 minutes of their life. Notably, the research published in the journal Food said that drinking a single can of Coca-Cola can kill 12 minutes of your life. The study was part of an extended analysis in which more than 5,800 foods are covered, thus highlighting the urgent need for dietary awareness and change. The study revealed that a single serving of Coca-Cola reduces life expectancy by 12 minutes. Jubilant Foods Signs MoU with Coca-Cola for Purchase of Beverages & Food Products.

Drinking Coca-Cola Can Shorten Life

