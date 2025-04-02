A ruckus erupted at Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) after students confronted Director Bharati Ghore over lack of facilities despite high fees. A viral video purportedly shows her saying, “Joote se peetungi, keep quiet”, sparking outrage. Ghore, however, denied the claims, accusing students of spreading fake videos. Students argue that DSJ lacks computer labs, libraries, WiFi, and ACs, despite fees as high as INR 79,820 per year. They also allege lack of transparency in fund allocation. While Ghore claims the matter is resolved, students deny issuing any apology and plan to protest on Thursday, inviting the Delhi University students’ union president. This is not the first time DSJ students have raised such concerns—a similar protest occurred in 2018, leading to class suspensions. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Delhi School of Journalism Director Sparks Row Over Student Protest

