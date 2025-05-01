Elon Musk criticised The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) for publishing a false article that said he would step down as Tesla CEO. The WSJ report claimed that the Tesla board was planning to replace him with a new Tesla CEO. Tesla's chairman, Robyn Denholm, denied this report and said it was "absolutely inaccurate". Musk posted on X saying, "It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!" ‘Absolutely False’: Tesla Chairman Robyn Denholm Denies WSJ Report Claiming Company’s Board Planning To Replace Elon Musk as CEO.

'Extremely Bad Breach of Ethics', Elon Musk Takes on WSJ for False Report on Tesla

It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors! https://t.co/9xdypLGg3c — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)