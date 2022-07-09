Matru Sukraksha Din is celebrated on July 10 every year to highlight the importance of maternal well-being and wellness. The day is observed to raise awareness about maternal health and the problems that women go through during and after embracing motherhood. It was first celebrated in 2005 by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to drive attention toward the increasing mortality rates during pregnancy and thereby provide solutions to curb such problems. Celebrate Matru Suraksha Din 2022 with these wishes that you can send to your mother on this important day. Scroll down to get beautiful images, WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, HD wallpapers & SMS to share on Matru Suraksha Din. Why is Matru Suraksha Din celebrated on July 10? Here's Everything You Need to Know About This Day.

Matru Suraksha Din Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Matru Suraksha Din 2022.

Matru Suraksha Din Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Mom’s Love Endures by Way of All.” – Washington Irving.

Matru Suraksha Din Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Motherhood Is the Biggest Factor and the Hardest Factor.” – Ricki Lake.

Matru Suraksha Din Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “There Is Only One Pretty Child in the World, and Every Mother Has It.” — Chinese Proverb

Matru Suraksha Din Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “There’s No Way to Be a Perfect Mother and a Million Ways to Be a Good One.” —Jill Churchill

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)