Matru Suraksha Din is celebrated on July 10 all over the world. This day is observed as a celebration of the good health of mothers and expectant mothers. This day is widely observed to raise awareness about maternal health. The World Health Organization (WHO) began celebrating this day to highlight the importance of providing adequate care for mothers while they are expecting and also during motherhood. It is clinically proven that the bay's health is conditioned on the health of mothers. The WHO began celebrating this day in 2005 to drive attention to the increased mortality rates during pregnancy and the measures that need to be taken to rectify them.

According to WHO, mothers often receive poor care during delivery as well as after delivery. Inadequate delivery and post-delivery care often lead to complications that can be harmful to both mothers and babies. They stress that post-pregnancy a period of safe distance should e observed by both mothers and babies to ensure a healthy and safe environment between the two. It is imperative for both their physical and mental health. Maternal Health Should Get Priority Even During Emergencies Like COVID

Why is this day celebrated?

According to experts, the main cause of death in pregnant women is blood pressure and heart-related problems that arises when expectant mothers don't receive proper care and attention. Sometimes excessive bleeding during childbirth and constant lowering and high blood pressure during pregnancy can pose a threat to women's health. Taking care of them during their pregnancy can alleviate these issues. July 10 was chosen for this particular celebration since the day falls before World Population Day, observed on July 11. And there is a direct correlation between population growth and Maternal health.

The day also stresses that proper distance should be maintained between the births of two children. This is important for Maternal mental and physical health. Ignoring this advice can endanger the health of the mother as well as the baby.

