Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s death anniversary in 2025 marks the remembrance of one of India’s most influential freedom fighters and scholars. Azad, who passed away on February 22, 1958, was a visionary leader, educationist, and the first Education Minister of independent India. His contributions to the Indian independence movement and his role in shaping the country’s education system remain invaluable. On this day, tributes are paid to his legacy, honouring his efforts in promoting secularism, knowledge, and national unity. Bharat Ratna – The Jewels of India is a show on The Epic Channel celebrating the lives and contributions of India's greatest awardees who have shaped the nation's history and legacy. As we observe Maulana Azad Death Anniversary 2025, we look at one of the special episodes from Bharat Ratna – The Jewels of India, reflecting on the life and journey of India's First Education Minister. International Day Of Education 2025: Remembering Maulana Azad, India's First Education Minister (Watch Video).

Know About Maulana Azad, The First Education Minister of India

