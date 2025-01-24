International Day of Education is celebrated across the globe every year on January 24. International Day of Education 2025 falls on Friday, January 24. It celebrates education and the power it has to change lives for the better and build a better world. On this day, we also remember Maulana Azad, India’s first education minister. He believed that education had the power to transform irrespective of gender, religion, or caste. He worked hard to expand the education opportunities in India, and he played a major role in establishing institutions like the IITs. He was also posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna. To know more about Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, watch the full Bharat Ratna-The Jewels Of India video below. International Day of Education 2025 Activities on January 24: Know Significance and Themes on the Role of Education Contributing to Global Peace and Sustainable Development.

Learn More About Maulana Azad in This Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)