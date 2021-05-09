Happy Mother's Day! It's a special day for all of us, as it celebrate the superheroes of our life, our moms. But May 9, calls for other events too. So, which day is today? In addition to Mother's Day, there are other festivals, holidays, events and remembrance days that fall on today's calendar date. Europe Day, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti and more. Check out the full list below.

List of May 9, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar Date

Mother's Day in India

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Bengali Calendar)

Europe Day

Isra and Mi'raj

National Lost Sock Memorial Day

National Moscato Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)