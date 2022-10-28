Chhath Puja is the Vedic Hindu festival marked on the sixth day in the month of Karthika. The holy observance is celebrated to pay reverence to Lord Sun and Chhathi Maiya, another name for Goddess Usha, who is known as the sister of Surya Devta. The four-day celebration is mainly observed by women who keep fast without water and food for the well-being of their children. Folks also offer Arghya to both deities during the festival. Chhath Puja 2022 will begin with Nahay Khay on Friday, 28 October and end with Usha Arghya on 31 October. Here we have compiled Happy Chhath Puja 2022 wishes, Nahay Khay 2022 messages, quotes, pictures and SMS. Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes for Nahay Khay: WhatsApp Messages, Chhathi Maiya HD Images, SMS and Wallpapers To Share on the First Day of Chhath Mahaparv.

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Is About Sincere Devotion, Perseverance, Faith and One’s Belief. May You Be Showered With Happiness and Prosperity. May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Light Up Your Life. Happy Nahay Khay!

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Warm Rays of the Sun God Fill Your Life With Light and Happiness. Happy Nahay Khay.

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nahay Khay! On the Auspicious Occasion of Chhath Puja, Here’s Wishing You and Your Family Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Chhath Puja, May You Be Showered With Chhati Maiyya and Surya Devta’s Choicest Blessings. Happy Nahay Khay!

Happy Chhath Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Showered With Good Health and Wealth on the Auspicious Festival of Chhath. Happy Nahay Khay!

