Happy Chhath Puja! The first day of Chhath will be celebrated on October 28, Friday, as devotees will observe the Nahay Khay ritual by taking a holy dip in Ganga. The auspicious day is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 06:30 AM and ends at sunset at 05:39 PM on October 28, 2022. Celebrate first day of Chhath Puja by sharing WhatsApp messages, HD images & wallpapers with your friends and family. Send Chhath Puja 2022 wishes for Nahay Khay to your relatives!

Chhath Puja 2022 Wishes for Nahay Khay

Happy Chhath Puja 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages to Send on Chhath Puja 2022

Chhath Puja Wishes in Hindi (File Image)

Chhath Puja Greetings

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

Images & HD Wallpapers for Day 1 of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

Chhath Puja 2022 Quotes

Chhath Puja Messages (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)