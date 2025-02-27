Nanaji Deshmukh Death Anniversary is observed every year in India. Nanaji Deshmukh Death Anniversary 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh, popularly known as Nanaji Deshmukh, was a revolutionary leader, politician, and renowned social reformer. Nanaji Deshmukh worked primarily in the fields of rural self-reliance, health, and education. In 2019, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, by the Government of India. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha and a leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. To know more about him, watch the full Bharat Ratna - The Jewels Of India video below. Nanaji Deshmukh Conferred Country’s Highest Civilian Award Bharat Ratna Posthumously, Know More About the Leader Who Served Rural India.

Learn More About Nanaji Deshmukh Here:

