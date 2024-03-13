On the occasion of “No Smoking Day 2024”, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asked people to mark the day by “choosing health over habit.” Taking to X, the Karnataka CM wrote “Mark No Smoking Day by choosing health over habit. It's not just about quitting; it's about reclaiming your vitality and vigor. Let's create a smoke-free environment that our future selves will thank us for. Here's to fresh starts and cleaner breaths!” No Smoking Day is observed on the second Wednesday of March. The day is observed to spread awareness about the harmful impact of smoking. No Smoking Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About the Harmful Health Effects of Tobacco Consumption.

No Smoking Day 2024

Mark No Smoking Day by choosing health over habit. It's not just about quitting; it's about reclaiming your vitality and vigor. Let's create a smoke-free environment that our future selves will thank us for. Here's to fresh starts and cleaner breaths! 🌟 #NoSmokingDay… pic.twitter.com/b53xlGCEmC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 13, 2024

