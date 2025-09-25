Wipro’s Founder Chairman Azim Premji has declined Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s request to allow public vehicular movement through its Sarjapur campus to ease congestion at Iblur Junction on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). In a letter dated September 24, Premji noted that opening private property is neither sustainable nor legally feasible, citing governance, statutory, and SEZ compliance challenges. The Chief Minister, in his earlier communication, had suggested that limited public access through Wipro’s campus could reduce traffic on adjoining stretches by up to 30% during peak hours. Instead, Premji has proposed a holistic, data-driven solution, recommending a comprehensive scientific study on Bengaluru’s traffic management led by global experts. Wipro has also committed to underwriting a significant share of the cost of such an exercise. Premji reaffirmed Wipro’s commitment to partnering with the state government for sustainable urban mobility solutions. Bengaluru ORR Traffic Woes: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Writes to Azim Premji Seeking Access to Wipro Campus To Ease Traffic Congestion.

