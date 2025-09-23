Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji, seeking access through its campus to ease traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor, particularly near Iblur junction in Bengaluru. In the letter dated September 19, Siddaramaiah acknowledged Wipro’s role in the state’s IT growth and socio-economic development. He said one of the main challenges Bengaluru faces today is heavy congestion on the ORR, which affects mobility, productivity, and the overall quality of urban life. “Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30 per cent, particularly during peak office hours,” the CM said. BlackBuck Moving Out of Bengaluru? CEO Rajesh Yabaji Issues Clarification, Says 'We Are Only Relocating Within the City, Large Operations Will Remain on ORR'.

‘Allow Some Traffic Through Wipro Campus’: Siddaramaiah to Azim Premji

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Wipro Founder-Chairman Azim Premji. "One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts… pic.twitter.com/WjDZ0Tr236 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)