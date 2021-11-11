List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 11, 2021:

1. Chhath Puja 2021 Usha Arghya

2. Gopashtami

3. National Education Day in India

4. Singles Day in China

5. Remembrance Day/ Armistice Day

6. Veterans Day 2021 in the United States

7. National Independence Day (Poland)

8. National Sundae Day

9. National Origami Day

10. National Metal Day

11. French Armistice Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)