List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on November 4, 2021:

1. Diwali 2021

2. Tamil Deepavali 2021

3. Lakshmi Puja 2021

4. Naraka Chaturdashi 2021

5. Chopda Puja 2021

6. Sharda Puja 2021

7. Kali Puja 2021

8. Deepamalika

9. Kedar Gauri Vrat

10. International Stout Day

11. National Candy Day

12. National Chicken Lady Day

13. Use Your Common Sense Day

