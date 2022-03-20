Google often honour important days, events, and people through its doodle, which celebrates notable occasions with a beautiful illustration. Today, Google Doodle is celebrating Nowruz 2022, which is celebrated as the Persian New Year. Google has showcased a doodle that is full of brightly coloured flowers, green leaves, and buzzing bees, which marks the onset of the spring season.

See Tweet:

Happy Nowruz, spring is here 🌞🌼🌱 Learn how millions around the world celebrate this season of renewal—and the official start to Persian New Year—with today’s #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/WvSf0JMV6u pic.twitter.com/CEsOfwXDyP — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)