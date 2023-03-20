Nowruz or Novruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebration which has been celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide for over 3000 years. Every year Nowruz is celebrated on the astronomical vernal equinox as per the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, which falls on March 21. Nowruz is marked on the first day of the spring season and celebrates the renewal of nature. On this day, values of peace and solidarity between families based on respect and dignity are promoted. Celebrating Nowruz signifies the celebration of victory over darkness. As we are all ready to celebrate Nowruz, here are some Nowruz 2023 images, Happy Nowruz wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp messages and Facebook status that you can share with your near and dear ones.

Nowruz Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Comes in All Beautiful Colours, and We Hope We Can Use Each of Them To Paint Our Life. Wishing Everyone a Colourful Nowruz.

Nowruz Mubarak Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nowruz Mubarak to My Dearest Friend. This New Year Will Be Yours To Shine.

Nowruz Mubarak Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Coming Persian Year Will Be Full of Success for You, Mark My Word. Happy Persian New Year to You and Your Family, Dear Friend.

Nowruz Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing Peace and Prosperity on This Nowruz. My Friend Deserves All the Good Things in This New Year.

Nowruz Mubarak Images and Wallpapers

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Nowruz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)