Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition and all those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement during that tragic period of Indian history. "Partition Remembrance Day is an occasion to reverently remember those Indians whose lives were sacrificed in the country's partition. Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all such people," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. The partition, a blood-marked event, witnessed millions sacrificing their lives as a thousand others migrated from one country to another. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 2023: Tributes Pour In as Leaders Remember Those Who Lost Everything in Tragic Event of India's Partition.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage

विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस उन भारतवासियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण करने का अवसर है, जिनका जीवन देश के बंटवारे की बलि चढ़ गया। इसके साथ ही यह दिन उन लोगों के कष्ट और संघर्ष की भी याद दिलाता है, जिन्हें विस्थापन का दंश झेलने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। ऐसे सभी लोगों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

