As India commemorates its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15, we mark August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. A brutal partition rocked the nation, cleaving its territory on religious lines that led to the formation of a secular India and a Muslim-dominated Pakistan. The blood-marked event witnessed millions sacrificing their lives as a thousand others migrated from one country to another. Several political leaders on Monday morning poured tributes to those who were displaced or lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. Partition Horrors Remembrance Day 2023: Men Killed, Women Segregated; Tears and Tales of 1947’s Ill-Fated Train Journeys.

Pralhad Joshi Pays Tribute:

Sacrifice, struggle, and pain endured by our people because of partition shall never be forgotten. #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay pic.twitter.com/03ORE1TDBI — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 14, 2023

Yogi Adityanath Tweets:

देश के इतिहास में 14 अगस्त की तिथि कभी न भूलने वाली तिथि है। आज ही के दिन मजहबी और नफरती मानसिकता ने भारत का दु:खद विभाजन किया, जिसके दुष्परिणामस्वरूप असंख्य देश वासियों ने यातनाएं झेलीं और अपनी जान गंवाई। 'विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस' के अवसर पर बलिदान हुए सभी नागरिकों को… pic.twitter.com/XVRURwULfh — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 14, 2023

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Writes:

Ravi Kishan Pays Tribute

Manoj Tiwari Paid Tributes:

आज 14 अगस्त है.. आज हमने अपने आवास पर विभाजन के विभीषिका की #चित्र_प्रदर्शनी लगाई है.. देखने की इच्छा रखनेवाले सादर आमंत्रित है🙏 सुबह 9 am से 10:30 am तक मैं भी उपस्थित रहूँगा। आज ही के दिन 1947 में #आजादी मिलने के एक दिन पहले भारत के दो टुकड़े कर दिये गये थे.. 😌😌 इसको… pic.twitter.com/SBQNZbO0SC — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) August 13, 2023

