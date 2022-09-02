Radha Ashtami is observed on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This day marks the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna, and this year, Radha Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on September 4, Sunday, this year. It is celebrated 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami, which is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. It is believed that Lord Krishna resides in Goddess Radha’s heart, and the goddess is also worshipped to please Lord Krishna. This festival is celebrated with great energy and enthusiasm, especially in Barsana, which is the land of Radha. On this auspicious occasion, we at LatestLY have curated Radha Ashtami 2022 greetings, Radha Ashtami images and messages that you can share with your friends and family as HD images and wallpapers to celebrate this day. Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Date & Significance: Mahalakshmi Vrata Puja Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals and Rules of the Fast Observed To Appease Goddess Mahalakshmi

