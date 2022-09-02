Mahalakshmi Vrat is a very sacred Hindu fast that is observed during the Bhadrapada month. Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 will begin on September 3. Usually, Mahalakshmi Vrat begins four days after the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and goes on for 16 consecutive days. The celebration of Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 is sure to be an important observance for many Hindus. The fasting revolves around appeasing Goddess Mahalakshmi and seeking her blessings for wealth and prosperity. As we prepare to celebrate Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022, here is everything you need to know about the Puja Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, rituals and significance of the Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022. Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Share WhatsApp Stickers, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes With Loved Ones.

When is Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022?

Mahalakshmi Vrat is a 16-day period of fasting that is observed from Shukla Ashtami during Bhadrapada month. The fast ends on the Ashtami tithi of Ashwin month.

Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins on September 3, 2022, Saturday

Mahalakshmi Vrat Ends on September 17, 2022, Saturday

While Mahalakshmi Vrat is usually observed for 16 days, it is not always the case. According to the timing of the day, Mahalakshmi Vrat can go on for up to 17 days and sometimes end on the 15th day. Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 will be observed for 15 days. Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 Rangoli Designs: Goddess Lakshmi Images and Beautiful Rangoli Patterns for the Auspicious Festival.

Significance of Mahalakshmi Vrat

Mahalakshmi Vrat, as the name suggests, is dedicated to appeasing Goddess Mahalakshmi. Popularly known as Lakshmi, Goddess Mahalakshmi is Lord Vishnu’s wife and is believed to be the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. The fast is believed to help devotees attain the wealth and prosperity that they desire and deserve.

Mahalakshmi Vrat Ritual

To observe the Mahalakshmi Vrat, people wake up at sunrise, take a bath and offer their prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi. This ritual is followed for all the days of the fast and all eight forms of Goddess Mahalakshmi are worshipped. In some regions, devotees also worship Surya Bhagwan during this period. Devotees offer ‘arghya’ to Sun God every day at the time of sunrise.

We hope that these details help you in the celebration and observance of Mahalakshmi Vrat. Do note that a similar fast for Varalakshmi is also observed in South India, called Varalakshmi Vratham, which was celebrated in early August. The day of the beginning of Mahalakshmi Vrat is also celebrated as Radha Ashtami in some parts of the country. Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022!

