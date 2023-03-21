The holy month of Ramadan will begin on March 23 in Saudi Arabia. The news was confirmed by the Twitter page "The Holy Mosque's", which said that Thursday, March 23 will be the first day of Ramadan 1444. The news comes after the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan 1444 was not sighted in Saudi Arabia today. Meanwhile, the Philippines will also mark the holy month of Ramzan on March 23. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in Philippines Final Announcement: Crescent Not Sighted, Ramzan Fasting To Begin From March 23.

Ramzan 1444 Crescent Not Sighted in KSA Today

BREAKING NEWS: The Crescent for the month of #Ramadan1444 was NOT SIGHTED in Saudi Arabia today Subsequently, Thursday 23rd March 2023 will be the first day of Ramadan 1444. pic.twitter.com/waib9Dirb7 — The Holy Mosque's (@theholymosques) March 21, 2023

