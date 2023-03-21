The holy month of Ramadan will begin on March 23 in the Philippines. According to reports, the Darul Ifta (House of Opinion) in the BARMM on Tuesday said that the month-long fasting period of Ramadan for Muslims this year in the Philippines will begin on Thursday, March 2023. The news of the holy month of Ramzan comes after the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday night in the Philippines. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 in UAE, Qatar: Moonsighting Panel To Make Announcement on Ramzan Chand Shortly.

Ramzan Fasting To Begin From March 23

This came after the crescent moon was not sighted on Tuesday night (March 21, 2023) according to Deputy Mufti Abdulrauf Guialani (extreme right), the officer in charge of the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta. | via Edwin Fernandez — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) March 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)