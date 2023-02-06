The first day of the week of love, or Valentine’s Week, is celebrated as Rose Day. Valentine’s Week 2023 starts on February 7 and ends with celebrating the most romantic day, Valentine’s Day, on February 14. Rose Day will be celebrated on February 7. People begin this week's celebrations by giving each other beautiful roses to express their feelings. Different colours of roses signify different feelings, and while a yellow rose is given to a friend, a red rose is gifted to someone you love. People start planning for this week well in advance, and since the red rose is the most iconic flower known for its association with love, it is distributed widely on this day by people expressing feelings for their crush or others in committed relationships who share it with their partner. On this occasion of Rose Day 2023, share these quotes about roses, sweet messages, lovely greetings and romantic wishes. Rose Day 2023 Date in Valentine Week: Know Significance and How To Celebrate the Special Day Marking the Beginning of the Week of Love.

Quote Reads: “You Entered Into My Life With a Fragrance of Joy, You Are Just Like a Beautiful Rose. Happy Rose Day!”

Quote Reads: “My Life Is Empty Without You, Just Like a Garden Without Roses. Always Be There. Happy Rose Day!”

Quote Reads: “A Rose Is Not Just a Flower, It Is a Symbol of Pure Love and Affection. This Rose Day, May God Fill Your Path With Vibrant Roses Without Thorns. Happy Rose Day”

Quote Reads: "Of All the Attractive Flowers on This Planet, a Rose Is Undoubtedly the Most Beautiful One. And, So Are You, Love! Happy Rose Day!”

Quote Reads: "Roses Are Red, Skies Are Blue, Sugar Is Sweet, and So Are You. Happy Rose Day!"

