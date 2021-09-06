Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish New Year that lasts for two days. Rosh Hashanah 2021 began on September 6, and continue until September 8. The word "Rosh Hashanah" means "head of the year" as the Jews begin their new year in autumn and celebrate the creation of the world while marking a fresh start to their lives. During the festival, people greet each other and exchange wishes. They also follow some traditions while munching slices of apple dipped in honey and some honey cakes.

May You Have a Good New Year!

Have a Happy and Safe Rosh Hashanah

May the Jewish New Year Brings You Good Health, Happiness and Peace

Happy #RoshHashanah to all those celebrating! May the new Jewish year bring you good health, happiness, and peace. Shana Tova! pic.twitter.com/gSTlRxvhEf — GSS Halton-Peel (@GSSHaltonPeel) September 6, 2021

Hope the New Year Brings Peace To All Those Celebrating Rosh Hashanah

I would like to wish our Jewish community celebrating #RoshHashanah this week. Good health, hope and peace. L’Shanah Tovah. pic.twitter.com/AcmQ25D77D — George Knezevic (@SSgtKnezevic) September 6, 2021

Look For New Recipes for Rosh Hashanah This Year!

If you are looking for new recipes for Rosh Hashanah, I have them and all you have to do is ask. pic.twitter.com/DuIdFLDzhR — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) September 5, 2021

