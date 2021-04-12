On this day, in 1801, Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Became First Sikh Emperor; Hardeep Singh Puri Extends Wishes:

It was on this day that great warrior, fearless soldier, able administrator & liberator of Punjab, Sher-e-Punjab Maharajah Ranjit Singh Ji became the first Sikh Emperor after uniting11 Sikh Kingdoms of Punjab on the foundations of Khalsa under the banner of Sarkar-i-Khalsa. pic.twitter.com/WMVhTCbP5P — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 12, 2021

