With the start of the holy Hindu month of Sawan 2023, the festivities have begun with full enthusiasm. The first Sawan Somwar is being observed on July 10. Since the festival is all about devotion to Lord Shiva, Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple took out Lord Shiva’s sawari. Devotees gathered in huge numbers to show their devotion to Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan 2023. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Watch Video of Sawan Somwar Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple:

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Prayers being offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/LLa2V3pkV5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)