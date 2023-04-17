Shab-e-Qadr, also known as Laylat al-Qadr or Qadr Night, is one of the most significant observances during the holy month of Ramadan (also known as Ramzan). It is often observed as the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th of Ramadan, and some add the 19th to the series. Shab-e-Qadr commemorates the observance when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Shab-e-Qadr 2023 will be celebrated on April 18 (Tuesday), and people can observe the day exchanging messages and Duas. Here’s a collection of Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak images, Shab-e-Qadr wishes and greetings, Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak 2023 HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Qadr ki Dua, Shab-e-Qadr 2023 messages and a lot more. You may download them and share with your family and friends on Laylat al-Qadr 2023! Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Date and Time: Know All About Shab-e-Qadr, One of the Holiest Nights in Islam.

Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & Laylat al-Qadr HD Wallpapers

Shab e-Qadr Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hazrat Abdullah Bin Umar Se Riwayat Hai: Allah Ka Rasool Ne, Ramadan Ka Akhri 10 Dino Ka Itikaf Kia.

WhatsApp Message Reads: ksar Shaam Koh Aaati Hai, Falak Say Aawaz, Sajdaa Karti Hai Sehar Jis Ko Woh Hai Aaj Ki Raat. Shab-e-Qadar Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: Barsaat Ho..! Khushiyon Se Aap Ki, Mulaqat Ho..! Koi Adhoori Na Rahe, Dua Aap Ki! Aisi Mubarak Ye, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Ho…!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rahmaton Ki Hai Ye Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Baat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Ko, Shab-e-Qadr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is Raat Main Itni Power Hai Kay..Insaan Ager Apnay Gunhaoo Ki Maafii, Poray Dil O Jan Say Mangayy…Tu Us Kay Her Gunah Maaf Hojay Gay.

