Every year, the last five odd nights of the ninth month in the Islamic calendar are celebrated as the nights of Shab-e-Qadr or Laylat Al-Qadr, also known as the ‘The Night of Power’. The nights fall on the odd-numbered nights of the last ten days of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The Muslim community performs special prayers and seeks forgiveness for all their sins on Shab-e-Qadr. People stay awake the entire night. This year, Laylat al Qadr 2023 is expected to be observed on the night of Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The auspicious night is known by several names including Qadr (Laylat-ul-Qadr) or Shab-e-Qadr, Night of Decree, Night of Destiny, Night of Power, and Night of Value and Night Of blessings. As we celebrate Laylat al-Qadr 2023, here’s all you need to know more about the history and significance of the day. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Laylat al-Qadr 2023 Date and Time

Laylat al-Qadr, also known as Shab-e-Qadr, is the holiest time observed by the Muslim community worldwide. Shab-e-Qadr is observed every year in the last 5 odd nights of the holy month of Ramadan. This means Laylat al-Qadr falls on either the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of Ramadan. It is known that it is most likely to be the 27th night of Ramadan, which falls on April 18 in the Gregorian calendar. As per religious beliefs, Muslims believe that whatever they wish for during these nights is granted through their prayers and blessings by Allah. In 2023, Laylat al-Qadr will fall on five nights- April 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th, and 20.

Laylatul Qadr 2023 Date

April 12, 2023, is the 21st Night

April 14, 2023, is the 23rd Night

April 16, 2023, is the 25th Night

April 18, 2023, is the 27th Night

April 20, 2023, is the 29th Night

It is believed that in the last five odd nights of Ramadan, the blessings and mercy of Allah are abundant. As per Islamic tradition, Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr is the night when the Holy Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the Earth. Also, Shab-e-Qadr is the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. During Shab-e-Qadr, a special dua is recited by the Muslim community around the world and it is ‘Allahumma innaka’ afuwun tuhibbul ‘afwa fa’fu ‘ani. In English, it means, O Allah you are the one who forgives a lot and loves to forgive, so forgive me.

