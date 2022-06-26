The well-known democrat and social reformer Shahu Maharaj is known by the names Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu, Shahu IV, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, and Kolhapur's Shahu. He was the first Maharaja of the Indian princely state of Kolhapur who worked for the welfare of the people belonging to the backward community. From his coronation in 1894 till his demise in 1922, he dedicated his life tirelessly working for the cause of the lower caste subjects in his state. Rajarshi's birth anniversary will be celebrated as Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2022 on Sunday, 26th of June. To mark the occasion, here's our compilation of greetings, HD Images, messages and quotes. Interesting Facts About the Social Reformer and King of Bhosle Dynasty.

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Shahu Maharaj Jayanti! Let's Remember Rajarshi's Remarkable Efforts for the Welfare of Backward Classes & His Genuine Contributions to Educational and Social Reforms on This Special Day.

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shahu Maharaj Believed “Inheritance Did Not Come From the Father, but Inheritance Has to Be Achieved by Self Capability.”

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2022.

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Pay Tribute To The Renowned Democrat and Social Reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu To Celebrate His Birth Anniversary.

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Instilled the Democratic Values of Freedom, Equality and Justice in the Society. Happy Shahu Maharaj Jayanti.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)