The nine-day festival of Maa Durga will come to its end with the celebration of Maha Navami 2022 on Tuesday, 4 October. The day is dedicated to the ninth form of Goddess Shakti, Devi Siddhidatri, who is revered as the source of all siddhis and possesses all eight Ashtasiddhis. The devotees offer the Goddess Siddhidatri panchamrit, kheer and coconut as the Devi blesses all her followers with good fortune and provides them with salvation. People also organize Kanya Pujan on the day of Navami. To celebrate Siddhidatri Puja 2022, we have curated Happy Navratri 2022 wishes in Hindi, Siddhidatri Puja 2022 messages, quotes, SMS and greetings below.

