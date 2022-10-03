Maha Navami is the third day of the Durga Puja festival, which marks the feat of Goddess Durga killing the buffalo demon, Mahishasura. Goddess Mahishasuramardini is revered on this auspicious day. Maha Navami 2022 will be celebrated on October 4. Maha Navami is an important celebration as the cusp of Ashtami and Navami is when the Sandhi Puja is conducted. This celebration also marks the last day of Navaratri. Maha Navami celebrations begin with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja and people often observe stringent fasts. Many people in East India also offer Durga Balidan on the occasion of Maha Navami. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Navami 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Maha Navami and its significance. Durga Puja 2022 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

When is Maha Navami 2022?

Maha Navami 2022 will be observed on October 4. The Navami Tithi for Maha Navami 2022 Begins at 04.37 pm on October 03, 2022, and will go on till 02.20 pm on October 04, 2022. Since the sunrise during Navami Tithi is observed on October 4, this day will be celebrated as Maha Navami.

Sandhi Puja 2022 Timing

While the celebration of Maha Navami will be observed on October 4, the date and time of Sandhi Puja will be different. Sandhi Puja is observed at the cusp of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami and will therefore be conducted on October 3. Sandhi Puja 2022 Muhurat is from 04.13 pm to 05.01 pm on October 3. Durga Puja 2022 Calendar: Dates, Significance, History, Rituals and Ways To Celebrate This Grand Festival for Worshipping Goddess Durga.

Durga Balidan Timing

Another important observance for Maha Navami is the Durga Balidan. Balidan on Maha Navami should always be done on Uday Vyapini Navami. Many people observe the Maha Navami fast before the Balidan Puja. Ashwina Navratri Balidana Aparahna Muhurat for Maha Navami 2022 will be on October 4 from 01.39 pm to 04.02 pm.

We hope that this information helps you to celebrate Maha Navami to the fullest of your ability. The celebration of this day marks the victory of Goddess Durga against the evil demon. People often believe that offering prayers on this day can help them atone for the negatives in their lives and allow them the chance to begin afresh. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Navami 2022!

