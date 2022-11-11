Veterans Day, also known as Armistice Day, is a national holiday observed in the United States to pay reverence to the armed forces veterans and those who sacrificed their lives in the nation's wars. The annual observance was initiated in 1919 on the first anniversary of the 1918 armistice that terminated World War I. Veterans Day 2022 falls on Friday, 11 November. To acknowledge the service of all US military veterans, we have curated Veterans Day 2022 quotes, messages, HD images and SMS. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

Veterans Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Veterans Day Sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Honoring the Sacrifices Many Have Made for Our Country in the Name of Freedom and Democracy Is the Very Foundation of Veterans Day. – Charles B. Rangel

Veterans Day Messages

Veterans Day Quotes and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: America’s Veterans Have Served Their Country With the Belief That Democracy and Freedom Are Ideals To Be Upheld Around the World. – John Doolittle

Veterans Day SMS

Veterans Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Image Reads: On This Veterans Day, Let Us Remember the Service of Our Veterans, and Let Us Renew Our National Promise To Fulfill Our Sacred Obligations to Our Veterans and Their Families Who Have Sacrificed So Much so That We Can Live Free. – Dan Lipinski

Veterans Day 2022 Quotes

Veterans Day 2022 in the US (File Image)

Image Reads: There Is Nothing Nobler Than Risking Your Life for Your Country. – Nick Lampson

Veterans Day 2022 HD Images

Veterans Day Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Willingness of America’s Veterans To Sacrifice for Our Country Has Earned Them Our Lasting Gratitude. – Jeff Miller

