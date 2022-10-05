The Hindu festival of Vijayadashmi marks the culmination of Durga Puja, remembering the Goddess Shakti who killed the demon Mahishausra to restore and preserve Dharma. In India's northern, central and western states, the auspicious occasion is synonymously celebrated as Dussehra, Dasara or Dashahara, when people celebrate the victory of Lord Ram over the ten-headed demon King of Lanka, Ravana. Dussehra 2022 falls on Wednesday, 5 October. As Vijayadashmi 2022 is a holy festival, the occasion is declared a Dry Day in all the Indian states. That means the sale of alcohol will be strictly prohibited in liquor stores, pubs, bars and malls.

Dussehra 2022 Is A Dry Day In India; See Tweet:

Is It Dry Day on 5th October for Dussehra 2022 in India? Check if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Bars, Pubs, Tavern and Hotels Across the Country on Vijayadashami#Dussehra#Vijayadashami#Dusshera2022#drydayhttps://t.co/WRr6yZI42l — LatestLY (@latestly) October 5, 2022

