Murgh Makhani or Butter Chicken, Tikka and Tandoori Murgh or Tandoori Chicken are among the top 50 best-rated chicken dishes in the world, as per TasteAtlas. The online travel guide on traditional food, reviews and critics announced the 50 best chicken dishes across the globe, and it was the traditional Indian dish originating from Delhi, Butter Chicken, landed the 3rd spot in the prestigious list. The Jujeh Kabab or Joojeh kabab, a traditional chicken kabab from Iran, took the top spot, and Dak-galbi, or spicy stir-fried chicken from South Korea, bagged the second spot. Meanwhile, India’s Chicken Tikka and Chicken Tandoori were adjudged 4th and 19th best chicken dishes around the world. Kozhikode Paragon Ranks 11th in World's 150 Most Legendary Restaurants' List: Which Are the Six Other Indian Restaurants That Bagged a Spot?

