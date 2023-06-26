Taste Atlas, an online travel guide on traditional food, recently released its list of '150 Most Legendary Restaurants' worldwide. Of the 150 restaurants listed, 7 are Indian, with Kozhikode's Paragon restaurant earning the 11th spot on the list. Lucknow's Tunday Kabibi restaurant grabbed the 12th spot on the list. Peter Cat restaurant in Kolkata, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Mavali Tiffin Rooms in Bangalore, Karim’s in Delhi, and Ram Ashraya in Mumbai are the other restaurants on Taste Atlas' list and have grabbed the 17th, 23rd, 39th, 87th, and 112th position respectively. In another Taste Atlas list of 'Best Chicken Dishes Across The Globe,' India's Murgh Makhani and Tikka have grabbed 3rd and 4th positions, respectively. India's Butter Chicken Ranked 3rd Best Chicken Dish in the World: Check Top-50 List of Best-Rated Chicken Dishes in the World.

