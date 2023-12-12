Virat Kohli changed his meat-based diet to vegetarian a few years back and became vegan completely eventually. He revealed in an interview later how changing his diet has helped him overcome a few problems in his body and how he felt fitter. Virat shared an Instagram story recently where he shared how he enjoyed the mock chicken tikka made by Blue Tribe as his caption read 'You have really nailed this mock chicken tikka'. The mock chicken tikka is a plant-based meal made from plant products but tastes similar to a chicken tikka. ‘Bhai Shirt Toh Wapis De Deta’ Shubman Gill Drops Hilarious Comment on Ishan Kishan’s Instagram Post.

Virat Kohli Enjoys Mock Chicken Tikka

Virat Kohli's latest story may cause a lot of controversy. So just to clarify that that mock chicken is made from plant based ingredients like tofu toh it's not real chicken 😭👍 pic.twitter.com/FPAuYzLJbT — Daksh (@82MCG_) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)