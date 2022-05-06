International No Diet Day promotes body positivity and rejects unhealthy diet culture. International No-diet Day 2022 will be celebrated on May 6. It was founded in 1992 when English Feminist Mary Evans Young took a stand against bullying about weight and body size after struggling with body image issues and anorexia. We celebrate this day by loving and nurturing the body without relying on strict diets to fit into societal norms. In recent years, people have also used this day to eat their favourite meals and not feel restricted or guilty about their bodies. The day is perfect for indulging yourself with some tasty treats. From turkey burgers to nachos, here are some of the most popular meals eaten worldwide to cheat on a diet.

Delicious Recipes for International No Diet Day 2022

1. Turkey Burgers

2. Pancakes

3. Buffalo Chicken Wings

4. Loaded Nachos

5. Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)