India’s Rhea Singha fails to advance to the top 12 at the ongoing Miss Universe 2024 grand finale. The top 12 contestants of Miss Universe 2024 will now be competing in the Miss Universe 2024 Evening Gown round. Rhea Singha made to the Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 semifinalists' list and participated in the swimsuit round, however, she failed to make to the next stage. Another big name missing out from the Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 contestants' list was that of Chelsea Manalo, Miss Universe Phillippines. The evening gown round will decide the top five finalists for the question-and-answer segment to narrow the field to the top three, and ultimately, the Miss Universe 2024 will be crowned, along with the first, second, third and fourth runners-up.

Miss Universe 2024 Top 12 Contestants' Names

1. Argentina – Magalí Benejam

2. Bolivia – Juliana Barrientos

3. Canada – Ashley Callingbull

4. Chile – Emilia Dides §

5. Denmark – Victoria Kjær Theilvig

6. Mexico – María Fernanda Beltrán

7. Nigeria – Chidimma Adetshina

8. Peru – Tatiana Calmell

9. Puerto Rico – Jennifer Colón

10. Russia – Valentina Alekseeva

11. Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

12. Venezuela – Ileana Márquez

Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 Semi-Finalists

